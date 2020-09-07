S. Korea Reports 119 COVID-19 Cases on Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: COVID-19 infections in South Korea appear to have slowed down, with the latest number of cases remaining at less than 200 for the fifth straight day after peaking at more than 400 late last month. But health officials are not taking any chances and have urged the public to refrain from traveling to their ancestral hometowns during the upcoming Chuseok thanksgiving holiday.Sam Len reports.Report: South Korea saw the number of daily COVID-19 cases remain in the 100 range with the spike in infections slowing down slightly.The central disease control headquarters said that as of 12 a.m. Monday, 119 more people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 21-thousand-296.Monday was the fifth straight day that the daily tally hovered below 200 and was also the lowest level seen in 24 days.But health officials remain on edge as the number of daily infections remains in triple digits, while Chuseok, or the Korean thanksgiving holiday, that begins later this month could prompt millions of people to travel to their hometowns to hold ceremonies honoring their ancestors.Yoon Tae-ho, director general for public health policy at the Ministry of Health and Welfare, urged the public not to travel to their hometowns during the upcoming holiday.[Sound bite: Yoon Tae-ho - director general for public health policy, Ministry of Health and Welfare (Korean/English translation)]"We announced on Sunday quarantine measures during the upcoming Chuseok holiday in order to stem the possibility of a nationwide resurgence in infections. We strongly urge the public to refrain from visiting hometowns and family members during this Chuseok in order to protect the health of you and your families. The number of infections has been declining, but cluster infections are still being reported and many cases are untraceable. It is crucial to refrain from traveling and to minimize contact with others to protect our health."Yoon said the government will announce detailed social-distancing measures that will be applied during the holiday.[Sound bite: Yoon Tae-ho - director general for public health policy, Ministry of Health and Welfare (Korean/English translation)]"We are considering designating the Chuseok holiday from September 30 to October 4 as a special quarantine period and apply quarantine measures that are close to Level 2 social distancing. After considering the rate of infections, we will announce detailed measures concerning the operation of clubs, bars and other high-risk facilities."Health officials said they are not about to ease social distancing measures, because 108 of the 119 latest cases of COVID-19 were local transmissions, while only eleven were imported from overseas.As of noon Sunday, infections related to Sarang Jeil Church in northern Seoul rose to one-thousand-162 and cases connected to an anti-government rally in Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square on August 15 climbed to 527.The number of virus-related deaths rose by two to 336.Sam Len, KBS World Radio News