Trainee Doctors to End 18-Day Strike, Return to Work Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Intern and resident doctors in South Korea, who have been staging a strike since August 21 to protest government health care reforms, are expected to return to work.The head of the Korean Intern and Resident Association’s(KIRA) emergency committee said the task force has decided to have its members return to work at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday under Level One of its newly announced group action plan.Under Level One, each of the general hospitals will maintain an emergency committee, but the task force chief did not mention staging single-person or picket demonstrations, which are included in Level One.Under Level Two, trainee doctors are to suspend work with the exception of COVID-19 and other critical duties, while under Level Three, they are to suspend all duties, while participating in COVID-19 work as volunteers.The emergency committee, meanwhile, said KIRA could enhance group action if the government does not come up with measures within two weeks to support medical students who had refused to apply for the state medical licensing exam, set to be held this week.On Friday, the Korean Medical Association(KMA), which mostly represents doctors in private practice, the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and the government agreed to start fresh with a contentious medical reform plan, ending the KMA’s strike.However, KIRA balked at the move, claiming its interests had not been represented and refused to end its strike until it met for discussions on Monday.