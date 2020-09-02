WTO to Begin 1st Round of Leadership Selection, S. Korean Minister Forecast to Make Cut

Photo : YONHAP News

The World Trade Organization(WTO) is set to begin the selection process for its new leader this week, with South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee competing against candidates from seven other countries.During the first round of the selection process that ends on September 16, three WTO executives will collect preferences from 164 member countries, after which five candidates will make the cut.Three out of five candidates will be eliminated in the second round and the new leader is expected to be named through a meeting of member nations by early November at the latest.During the past two months of campaigning, Yoo promoted herself as the best pick to help rebuild trust in the multilateral trading system and to normalize the WTO's role in handling negotiations and settling disputes under a multilateral regime.While the next leader is widely expected to be either of African descent or a woman, Yoo is forecast to advance to the second round.The South Korean minister is competing with candidates from Mexico, Nigeria, Egypt, Moldova, Kenya, Saudi Arabia and Britain.