Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Economy

Unemployment Allowance Payouts Exceed 1 Trln Won for 4th-Straight Month

Write: 2020-09-07 18:52:16Update: 2020-09-07 18:54:49

Unemployment Allowance Payouts Exceed 1 Trln Won for 4th-Straight Month

Photo : YONHAP News

Unemployment benefits paid out in the month of August reached nearly one-point-one trillion won amid the prolonged fallout from the COVID-19 outbreak. 

The Employment and Labor Ministry said on Monday that one trillion and 97-point-four billion won worth of unemployment allowances were paid out last month, marking a whopping 51-point-two percent rise from a year earlier. 

Although the latest figure is slightly lower than a record-high one trillion and 188-point-five billion won paid out in July, the nation saw over one trillion won doled out to the unemployed for the fourth-consecutive month. 

The number of recipients jumped 49 percent on-year to 705-thousand last month, although it edged down from 731-thousand in July. 

Meanwhile, the number of employment insurance subscribers rose one-point-nine percent on-year to 14 million and 19-thousand, marking the first time the figure topped the 14-million-mark.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >