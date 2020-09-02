Vice FM Choi Meets with Japanese, Chinese Ambassadors

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun has met with top diplomatic envoys from Japan and China.Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday that Vice Minister Choi met with Japanese Ambassador to South Korea Koji Tomita earlier in the day.During their first meeting since he took office last month, Choi was known to have said the government is willing to discuss with Tokyo the contentious issue of forced laborers, although he reiterated Seoul’s stance of respecting local court decisions and the wills of the victims.Later in the day, he sat down with Chinese Ambassador Xing Haiming and discussed regional issues.Choi, who formerly served as secretary for peace planning at the presidential office's national security office, met with U.S. Ambassador Harry Harris last week and discussed pending issues between the two allies.The vice minister reportedly plans to visit the U.S. as early as this week to discuss diplomatic and security issues with his U.S. counterpart Stephen Biegun.