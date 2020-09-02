Controversial Pastor Imprisoned Again after Court Revokes Bail

Photo : YONHAP News

Controversial pastor Jun Kwang-hoon, whose church is at the center of the recent resurgence of COVID-19 infections, was returned to jail after a court canceled his bail Monday.The Seoul Central District Court revoked his bail, saying that Jun violated the conditions set for it. The court also confiscated a deposit of 30 million won from the pastor.Under the court's decision, Jun, the head of Sarang Jeil Church in northern Seoul, was sent to Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, south of Seoul, on Monday afternoon.Before being transported to the detention center, Jun told reporters that if a person is arrested at the single word of a president, it can't be considered a country. He also claimed that his church did not impair the government's quarantine efforts.Jun submitted a request for an appeal immediately after his reincarceration. He also submitted a request for a suspension of execution of confinement.Jun was accused by prosecutors last month of violating the conditions for his bail by taking part in large-scale anti-government rallies in downtown Seoul.