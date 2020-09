Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki has unveiled the schedule for the pre-sale of public housing to be built in the capital region.Presiding over a government meeting on Tuesday, the minister said that beginning in July next year, 30-thousand units will be up for pre-sale in 2021, with another 30-thousand in 2022, all located in the metropolitan area.Hong said the government plans to provide 240-thousand homes by 2022, but will supply 60-thousand units first through pre-sales to ensure people can actually feel the stable supply.Under the plan, eleven-thousand homes will be up for pre-sale in Gyeyang district in Incheon in July and August next year, with pre-sales for 15-hundred homes in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province set for September and October next year.