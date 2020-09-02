Gov't Unlikely to Exempt Highway Toll Fees for Chuseok Holiday

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is unlikely to exempt highway toll fees during Chuseok in an effort to curb traffic during the holiday set to begin on September 30.The government has given the exemption on every major holiday in recent years, but it is considering collecting the fees for the upcoming holiday to contain the spread of COVID-19.Appearing on a cable channel on Monday, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said that citizens might feel unhappy about the fees, but they would send a strong message calling for people to refrain from trips during the holiday.He said the nation needs to contain the spread of the virus by minimizing travel during Chuseok, adding it would be a way to revitalize the economy and help people regain normalcy in their daily lives.A government official said that the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters will soon discuss and make a decision on the matter in a meeting.