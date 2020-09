Photo : YONHAP News

The number of self-employed people in South Korea dropped at a far faster pace in 2020 than last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.According to data from the Korea Small Business Institute and Statistics Korea on Tuesday, the country had five-point-548 million self-employed people as of the end of July, down 127-thousand from the same month a year earlier.The decrease is almost five times larger than a year earlier. In July 2019, the number of self-employed declined by 26-thousand on-year.In particular, the number of self-employed with employees fell to one-point-345 million as of July this year, down 175-thousand from a year earlier.In contrast, the number of self-employed people without employees came to four-point-203 million, up 48-thousand from a year earlier.