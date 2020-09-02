Trainee Doctors Return to Work after Walkout

Photo : YONHAP News

Trainee doctors returned to work on Tuesday after staging a walkout for 18 days in protest of the government's medical workforce reform plan.Interns and residents at major general hospitals in Seoul, such as Seoul Asan Medical Center and Seoul Samsung Medical Center, returned to work as of 7 a.m.With the return, hospitals are expected to reschedule surgeries and appointments with patients. Some have decided to assign trainee doctors to intensive care units and COVID-19 patients after they undergo coronavirus tests.An official at a major university hospital in Seoul said it will take about two weeks for operations to return to normal.However, the emergency committee of the Korean Intern and Resident Association(KIRA) warned that they could take tougher measures if the government does not come up with steps to support medical students who did not apply for the state medical licensing exam.