Photo : YONHAP News

New Supreme Court Justice Lee Heung-gu called for transparency in court proceedings and rulings so that the public can keep the judiciary in check.In his inaugural speech on Tuesday, Lee said he gravely took to heart people's mistrust towards the judiciary and calls to restore that trust during his confirmation process.The justice vowed to exert efforts toward ruling in a fair and righteous manner, especially for the socially vulnerable and minorities, bearing in mind that the most important constitutional value is the guarantee of rights.Lee is the country's first judge to have been found guilty of violating the National Security Law for his involvement in the pro-democracy movement during the 1980s.