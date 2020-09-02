Gov't Not to Allow Additional Applicants for State Medical Licensing Exam

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government reiterated its plans to not allow additional applicants for the state medical licensing exam that began on Tuesday.Health Ministry spokesperson Son Young-rae said this is because the exam has already been postponed once and the application period extended amid a recent strike by doctors in protest of government health care reforms.A majority of medical students who oppose an agreement reached last Friday by the Korean Medical Association(KMA), ruling Democratic Party(DP) and government to start over on reform discussions did not apply for the exam.According to the ministry, 446 out of three-thousand-172 exam applicants, or 14 percent, are scheduled to take the exam.Stressing that the government will not help the students, the spokesperson urged the medical community to persuade them to return to school and take the exam, instead of demanding that the government find a solution.Son also called on the medical community to bear in mind that the public believes giving the medical students another chance could infringe upon fairness and equity.