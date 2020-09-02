Minister's Son Refutes Military Favor Allegations, Opposition Parties Call for Investigation

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: As controversy brews over graft allegations surrounding Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae and her son, Choo's son denied claims that he received favors during his mandatory military duty. In an apparent attempt to prevent another Cho Kuk-like scandal involving public officials bending the rules for their children, the ruling party continued to defend the minister. The main opposition, meanwhile, called for a special counsel investigation.Choi You Sun reports.Report: The son of Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae issued a statement on Tuesday refuting media reports alleging he had been granted favors during his mandatory military duty.The minister's son, identified by his surname Seo, claimed that there was no breach in relation to the four controversial personal vacation days he took after knee surgery in June 2017.Seo said because he served in the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army(KATUSA), approval for his vacation was in accordance with U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) regulations, and not those under the South Korean Army.The minister's son is suspected of failing to return to his base before receiving approval for an extra four vacation days. It is also suspected that the alleged breach was covered up thanks to the influence of his mother, who was the then-chair of the ruling Democratic Party(DP).Seo also faces allegations of using his mother's influence to be selected as an interpreter at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics and to be reassigned to the USFK military garrison in Seoul's Yongsan district from Uijeongbu in Gyeonggi Province.The ruling party continued to dismiss the allegations, with DP Rep. Yang Hyang-ja saying the prosecution should first investigate the allegations. DP Rep. Song Gab-seok accused the opposition of launching an excessive political offensive.The main opposition People Power Party and minor People's Party called for a special counsel investigation, even after Choo said she will not intervene in the prosecution's case.The main opposition party has also called for Choo's resignation, with its leader Kim Chong-in saying that retaining Choo as justice minister would be an insult to and the destruction of constitutional governance.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.