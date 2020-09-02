Seoul Restricts Access to Crowded Areas in Han River Parks

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Metropolitan Government began to restrict access to crowded areas in parks along the Han River from 2 p.m. Tuesday in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19.Under the measure implemented by the Seoul city government’s Han River Flood Control Office, citizens will face restrictions when accessing two plazas in Yeouido Park, a plaza near the J-Bug Culture Complex in Ttukseom and two picnic areas in the Banpo area.The Seoul government added that 28 stores and seven cafés operating in the eleven parks along the river will close every day at 9 p.m. as part of efforts to ensure citizens’ safety.In addition, 43 parking lots in the eleven parks will ban entry from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. the following day.The city plans to urge people who visit the parks after 9 p.m. to refrain from eating and drinking, as well as to keep a distance of more than two meters from others and wear masks.The latest measures will remain in place until the city’s standstill ends. Initially set to finish September 6, it was extended by another week.