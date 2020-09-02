Controversial Pastor's Church to File Suit against Gov't

Menu Content

Write: 2020-09-08 15:05:43Update: 2020-09-08 15:33:03

Lawyers representing Sarang Jeil Church in Seoul's Seongbuk District say they will file a lawsuit against the government, claiming that it is cracking down on Christianity. 

The lawyers revealed their plan in a news conference on Tuesday, one day after a Seoul court revoked bail for the church’s leader, Jun Kwang-hoon, who allegedly encouraged church members to participate in a rally despite COVID-19 concerns. 

The lawyers said the decision to revoke Jun’s bail clearly demonstrates that South Korea is seriously damaged.  

They claimed that President Moon Jae-in has put the blame on one single pastor for the rise in COVID-19 infections, adding that the government is cracking down on freedom and Christianity with its coronavirus scam. 

North Korean defector-turned-activist Park Sang-hak attended Tuesday's news conference and said he and lawyer Kang Yeon-jae will send letters to U.S. President Donald Trump and U.N. Secretary General António Guterres on Wednesday, asking for support in protesting Jeon's imprisonment.
