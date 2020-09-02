Support for Tailored COVID-19 Aid Slightly Outweighs That for Universal Payouts

Photo : YONHAP News

A public opinion poll found that slightly more people are for the idea of providing second relief payouts selectively to help ease the financial strain from the COVID-19 pandemic.The survey released on Tuesday showed 49-point-three percent support tailored payments while 45-point-eight percent favored universal payments, just like the first batch of COVID-19 relief payouts.The survey, commissioned by broadcaster YTN and conducted by Real Meter on 500 adults nationwide on Monday, had a margin of error of plus or minus four-point-four percentage points.Meanwhile, in general, slightly over 60 percent agreed on the need to provide a second round of emergency support funds while 33-point-3 percent disapproved.The ruling Democratic Party and the government decided earlier to create a fourth supplementary budget worth seven trillion won to provide second relief payouts for those in greater need.