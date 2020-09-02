Smoking, Drinking Rates Decline over 20 Years for Men, Rise for Women

New figures show that the number of smokers and binge drinkers declined among men over the past 20 years while increasing for women.
A report released on Tuesday by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) showed that smoking dropped sharply among men to 36-point-7 percent in 2018 from 66-point-3 percent in 1998.
On the other hand, the rate among women went up, hitting seven-point-five percent in 2018 from six-point-five percent in 1998.
Rates for monthly binge drinking also dropped among men, from 55-point-three percent to 50-point-eight percent, while those for women rose almost 10 percent to 26-point-nine percent.
Monthly binge drinking refers to more than seven glasses of soju per sitting for men and five glasses for women, more than once a month.
The report also presented figures on physical activity, dietary habits and chronic ailments like obesity, high blood pressure and diabetes.