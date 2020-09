Photo : YONHAP News

The government has said that the effects of enhanced social distancing are starting to become evident, noting the slowdown in the spread of COVID-19.Yoon Tae-ho, a senior official at the Health Ministry, said on Tuesday in a briefing that the effect of social distancing is showing progress, with the number of daily cases staying in the 100 range for six straight days.In particular, the number of daily cases for Seoul has been in double digits for the second straight day.Yoon said this was all thanks to the active participation of the public.The so-called Two-point-Five social distancing guidelines were extended for another week last Sunday. Health authorities said they would monitor the situation and decide whether to extend or adjust the measures sometime this weekend.