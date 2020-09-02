Memoir Says Kim Jong-un Feared Possible Poisoning during 1st Summit with Trump

Photo : YONHAP News

A former White House secretary says North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appeared to worry he might be poisoned during his first summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018.Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who served as Trump’s spokesperson from 2017 to 2019, made the revelation in her recent memoir, “Speaking for Myself.”In the book, Sanders said Trump offered Kim a Tic Tac breath mint at the beginning of a luncheon held during their summit in Singapore in June of 2018. She said the North Korean leader appeared confused and was “probably concerned” that it might be an attempt to poison him.In response, Sanders said Trump swallowed a few of them to assure it was just a breath mint and then Kim reluctantly had one.The former U.S. press secretary also said North Korean officials carried out thorough safety inspections for their leader during the summit and even checked a pen Kim was scheduled to use to sign a joint statement with Trump.The publication included several other titbits about the North Korean leader, including that he is a "big fan" of U.S. professional basketball team Miami Heat and that he told U.S. officials he wants to visit Miami.