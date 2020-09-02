Main Opposition Floor Leader Criticizes Moon for Refusing to Talk

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition People Power Party floor leader Joo Ho-young has pinned the blame on President Moon Jae-in for protracted bipartisan standoff, accusing him of refusing to talk with the opposition and the public.Joo made the accusation in a parliamentary speech on Tuesday, in which he argued Moon fell into the same trap that mired his predecessors and isolated himself inside the presidential office.The opposition leader based his arguments on the lack of response from Moon to 10 questions he publicly posed prior to the president’s parliamentary speech in July regarding alleged improprieties involving ruling bloc members and policies criticized for being ineffective.Joo called on the president to answer questions and complaints from the public instead of unilaterally speaking to his secretaries and Cabinet members.The PPP floor leader also criticized the government’s stimulus policies amid the COVID-19 crisis, which he labeled as populist measures, arguing the next administration will have to inherit over 410 trillion won worth debt generated during Moon’s five-year term.