Photo : YONHAP News

Police have called on the prosecution to indict a leading anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigner who was accused of violence against journalists.Songpa Police Station in Seoul said on Tuesday it recommended to prosecutors that they charge Park Sang-hak with assault.Park, a North Korean defector who has been spearheading the Fighters for a Free North Korea, was suspected of throwing a brick at journalists and crew from broadcaster SBS and punching some of them when they tried to interview him at his residence in Songpa District at 9 p.m. on June 23.He was also accused of shooting a tear gas gun in the direction of a police officer who was dispatched to break up the commotion.Meanwhile, police also asked the prosecution to indict four SBS employees who Park accused of illegally entering the residential facility where he lived.