Photo : YONHAP News

A new emergency committee of the Korean Intern and Resident Association(KIRA) has decided to return to work, officially ending trainee doctors' strike over the government's medical reform plan.The committee announced on Wednesday that it has decided not to resume collective action and all trainee doctors across the nation will return to work.KIRA formed a new committee to represent its interests on Tuesday, under the judgment that its views were not properly reflected when the previous committee decided to end the strike and return to work.The new committee said it also decided to return to work after a marathon meeting overnight.With the decision, all trainee doctors across the nation will return to work as of 7 a.m. Wednesday.