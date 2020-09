Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop boy band BTS ranked first on Billboard’s main singles chart for the second consecutive week with its latest single.Billboard said on Tuesday that BTS' "Dynamite" is officially No. 1 on this week's Hot 100 chart for the second straight week.The Billboard chart for the top 100 popular songs in the United States is based on online streams, sales and radio play.Last week, BTS debuted at No. 1 with its first English-language song, becoming the first-ever South Korean artist to top the chart.Out of 43 songs that have debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100, "Dynamite" is the 20th to have remained on top in its second week.