N. Korean Leader Holds Party Meeting to Discuss Typhoon Damage

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly held a party meeting on Tuesday to discuss damage in the North's eastern region hit hard by Typhoon Maysak.According to the North's state media Korean Central News Agency on Wednesday, Kim presided over an enlarged meeting of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers' Party to discuss severe damage and recovery measures for the Komdok area of South Hamgyong Province.Kim reportedly decided to entrust the reconstruction of the typhoon-hit area to the People's Army once again, based on the examination of the scale of damage and reconstruction in the area.The KCNA said that more than two-thousand homes and dozens of public buildings were destroyed or flooded in the area, while 60-thousand meters of roads and 59 bridges collapsed.It added that 35-hundred meters of railway roadbeds and more than eleven-hundred meters of rails were swept away.