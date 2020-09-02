S. Korea to Mass-Produce Antibody Treatment of COVID-19 This Month

Photo : KBS News

Health authorities on Tuesday announced a plan to mass-produce an antibody-based therapy for COVID-19 later this month.Deputy Director Kwon Jun-wook of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) unveiled the plan during a press briefing, saying the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety is currently reviewing plans for Phase Two and Phase Three clinical trials.The Phase One trials were approved by the ministry in July. The antibody treatment also secured approval in Britain on July 29, with Phase One clinical trials under way.Kwon said in the briefing that the planned mass-production is for general commercial use. Health authorities then later said they plan to mass-produce materials to "verify the manufacturing process" at a commercial production facility.They added that the so-called production verification materials can later be used for large-scale clinical trials or for general commercial use.On blood plasma-based treatment, Kwon said the Drug Ministry approved a Phase Two study on August 20, and its safety and effectiveness are being assessed at six medical institutions.