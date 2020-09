Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun will depart for the United States on Wednesday for talks with his U.S counterpart on bilateral relations and other issues.Choi is set to meet U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun in Washington on Thursday for their first face-to-face meeting since Choi took office last month.The two sides are expected to exchange opinions on a wide range of issues rather than focus on specific sensitive topics.Possible items for discussion are likely to include the deadlocked defense cost-sharing negotiations, the state of affairs on the Korean Peninsula, Seoul's participation in the Group of Seven summit and the conflict between the U.S. and China.