S. Korea's Top Diplomat to Attend Annual ASEAN Meetings

South Korea's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha is set to attend a series of annual meetings led by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) starting Wednesday.Minister Kang will first attend an ASEAN Plus Three meeting at 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, which will bring together the ten ASEAN member nations, South Korea, China and Japan.In the virtual conference, Kang will discuss measures for economic recovery and cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.Kang will then participate in the South Korea-ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting, followed by an East Asia Summit session to be joined by 18 countries, including the United States, Russia and India.A ministry official in Seoul said that during the sessions, Kang will stress the need to restore multilateralism through international solidarity and cooperation in the global battle against the coronavirus. The official said Kang will also express Seoul's commitment to enhancing cooperation to deepen the strategic partnership with ASEAN.On Saturday, Kang will take part in the ASEAN Regional Forum(ARF). It is one of the rare international gatherings that North Korea has regularly attended, though the North’s top diplomat in Vietnam will reportedly attend instead of Foreign Minister Ri Son-gwon.