Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

S. Korea Reports 156 Additional COVID-19 Cases

Write: 2020-09-09 09:40:57Update: 2020-09-09 12:38:30

S. Korea Reports 156 Additional COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea saw the number of daily COVID-19 cases remain in the 100 range for the seventh straight day with the spike in infections slowing down slightly.  

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said as of 12 a.m. Wednesday, 156 more people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 21-thousand-588. 

Out of the new cases, 144 were community infections, while the remaining 12 were imported.

Of the domestic cases, 100 were from the greater Seoul area, including 51 in Gyeonggi Province and 48 in Seoul. 

The number of daily COVID-19 cases reported in the Seoul metropolitan area once again reached triple digits after posting double digits the previous two days. 

As of noon Tuesday, infections related to Sarang Jeil Church in Seoul's Seongbuk district rose to one-thousand-167, while cases connected to an anti-government rally in Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square on August 15 climbed to 539.

Other clusters were reported in the capital city in connection to a call center, a Buddhist missionary work office, kindergarten and a mountaineers’ club. 

The number of virus-related deaths rose by three to 344.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >