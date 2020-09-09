S. Korea Reports 156 Additional COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea saw the number of daily COVID-19 cases remain in the 100 range for the seventh straight day with the spike in infections slowing down slightly.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said as of 12 a.m. Wednesday, 156 more people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 21-thousand-588.Out of the new cases, 144 were community infections, while the remaining 12 were imported.Of the domestic cases, 100 were from the greater Seoul area, including 51 in Gyeonggi Province and 48 in Seoul.The number of daily COVID-19 cases reported in the Seoul metropolitan area once again reached triple digits after posting double digits the previous two days.As of noon Tuesday, infections related to Sarang Jeil Church in Seoul's Seongbuk district rose to one-thousand-167, while cases connected to an anti-government rally in Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square on August 15 climbed to 539.Other clusters were reported in the capital city in connection to a call center, a Buddhist missionary work office, kindergarten and a mountaineers’ club.The number of virus-related deaths rose by three to 344.