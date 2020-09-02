Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

Prime Minister Vows Stern Enforcement of Quarantine Measures

Write: 2020-09-09 11:36:44Update: 2020-09-09 12:55:58

Prime Minister Vows Stern Enforcement of Quarantine Measures

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said he will not hesitate to exercise government authority against illegal acts that hamper COVID-19 quarantine operations and threaten public safety.

Chung made the remarks at a meeting with officials on Wednesday, where he called a planned conservative groups' anti-government rally for National Foundation Day on October 3 "deplorable."

The prime minister called on police and local governments to sternly respond in accordance with the law, and if necessary, to thoroughly explain the government's position to the court.

Stressing that the daily COVID-19 increase remains in triple digits, Chung urged officials to fully prepare quarantine measures for the upcoming Chuseok holiday to prevent further spread of the virus.

The prime minister also asked the public to receive influenza vaccinations as another precaution to prevent the virus' spread amid the shift in seasons.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >