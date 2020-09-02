Menu Content

Finance Minister Vows to Submit 4th Extra Budget to National Assembly This Week

Write: 2020-09-09 11:54:02Update: 2020-09-09 12:58:45

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said he will submit the government's fourth extra budget plan, aimed at supporting the socially vulnerable and those hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic, to the National Assembly within the week.

On his social media account on Wednesday, Hong said the budget will be used to ease the burden for those who have lost jobs, saw their income or business sales reduced, or were forced to shut down their businesses due to the outbreak.

While the on-year decline in jobs for August remained below 280-thousand, much like July, despite the pandemic and recent monsoon flooding, Hong said the data were compiled before enhanced social distancing started in mid-August.

He expressed great concern over how the heightened distancing will be reflected in next month's jobs report.

The minister then vowed to enforce previously planned measures, including subsidies for jobs to be maintained, and to introduce supplementary steps if necessary.
