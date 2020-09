Photo : YONHAP News

A local civic group has filed a complaint against Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae with the Supreme Prosecutors' Office for allegedly violating the country's anti-graft law.At a press conference on Wednesday, the group, citing testimony by a former military official, alleged that Choo solicited to have her son selected as an interpreter at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics during his mandatory military service.The group claimed that Choo's office, as she was the chair of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) at the time, had also called to make the request, suggesting that Choo must have explicitly or implicitly given the order.The request, however, was not accepted.The group also alleged that upon Choo's order, her former aide pressured a Foreign Ministry official in 2017 to help obtain a visa for Choo’s daughter to study in France.