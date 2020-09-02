Menu Content

Food Service Industry Calls for Gov't Support amid Level 2.5 Distancing

Write: 2020-09-09 14:05:38Update: 2020-09-09 14:32:03

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's food service industry is calling on the government to come up with measures to support businesses struggling to stay afloat amid heightened COVID-19 social distancing in the Seoul metropolitan area.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Korea Foodservice Industry Association said its members have fallen into a desperate situation after the government extended Level Two-Point-Five distancing in the metro area for another week until September 13.

The association said a majority of small restaurants have seen sales plunge more than 80 percent since the pandemic began and are close to being forced to shut down.

Those who have decided to close face trouble selling their businesses, and with rental and other fixed expenditures, their livelihoods are being threatened.

The association urged the government to designate the food service industry a COVID-19-damaged sector and to promptly offer financial support, tax exemptions and relief payments.
