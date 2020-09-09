S. Korean Small Businesses Lay Off Staff as Pandemic Bites Deeper

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The COVID-19 outbreak has raged on for three-straight quarters, leading to bleak employment numbers as small businesses are laying off employees while others are shutting down altogether. Statistics Korea announced that the number of jobs dropped by around 274-thousand last month, marking the sixth consecutive month of minus job growth. KBS met some small business owners, who complained of a sharp decline in the number of customers amid the pandemic.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: South Korea saw the number of jobs drop for the sixth consecutive month in August amid the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.According to Statistics Korea on Wednesday, the number of employed people dropped to around 27-point-08 million last month, down by 274-thousand from a year earlier.[Sound bite: Chung Dong-myung - head, social data hub bureau at Statistics Korea (Korean/English translation)]"Employment has continued to fall for the sixth month after drastically falling in April. This is the longest consecutive fall in eleven years since the eight month-long drop from January to August in 2009 during the global financial crisis."The drop in employment was most notable in the hospitality industry.[Sound bite: Chung Dong-myung - head, social data hub bureau at Statistics Korea (Korean/English translation)]"Due to the prolonged COVID-19 outbreak, the number of employment continues to fall in lodging, restaurant and education, as well as other personal service areas. Wholesale and retail sectors also lost jobs, mainly on the retail side."Speaking to KBS, small business owners in downtown Seoul said customers are not out and about anymore.[Sound bite: a clothing store owner in downtown Seoul (Korean/English translation)]"Compared to last year, so many people stopped coming [to my shop]. Our revenue dropped to a level where I cannot pay my monthly rent. Basically, there are no foreigners. Myeongdong mainly deals with foreign visitors but they are not coming anymore."(Reporter: How much revenue drop have you seen?)"My business is making only five to six percent of last year's revenue. I used to have five to six store clerks, but now I am out here alone."[Sound bite: a bakery owner Seoul (Korean/English translation)]"Not many people are out and about. My revenue has declined by around 20 percent. I own a bakery in a residential district, so it's little better than [doing business in] commercial districts. But still, I lost about 20 percent."The worst is yet to be fully reflected in employment stats as the surge in COVID-19 infections last month and the impact of the stricter social distancing regulations have not been factored in.[Sound bite: Chung Dong-myung - head, social data hub bureau at Statistics Korea (Korean/English translation)]"Our survey period is from August 9 to 15. Due to the time gap, the numbers do not properly reflect the [COVID-19] resurgence after the August 15 Independence Day rally. It will affect the next month's employment trends."In a statement on Tuesday, the Korea Foodservice Industry Association said its members have fallen into a desperate situation after the government extended Level Two-Point-Five distancing in the Seoul metro area for another week until Sunday.The association said a majority of small restaurants have seen sales plunge by more than 80 percent since the pandemic began and are close to being forced to shut down.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.