Photo : YONHAP News

The interim chief of the main opposition People Power Party has urged President Moon Jae-in to take a clear stance regarding various allegations surrounding Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae's son.Kim Chong-in also criticized Moon during a party meeting on Wednesday for naming two justice ministers in a row who he said are far from the values of justice and fairness, adding their appointments have caused social confusion.The opposition leader urged the president to be aware of how the public views unfairness and inequality, and to make a decision to swiftly resolve the issue.New revelations suggest the justice minister's son may have received special favors during his mandatory military service. Former Justice Minister Cho Kuk was also embroiled in a number of allegations involving his family members.