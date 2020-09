Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's national security adviser spoke over the phone with his U.S. counterpart for the first time since his appointment in July, to discuss the peace process on the Korean Peninsula and jointly countering the COVID-19 pandemic.The presidential office said on Wednesday that National Security Adviser Suh Hoon and his U.S. counterpart Robert O'Brien reaffirmed both sides' commitment to the alliance based on sharing common values.The two sides agreed that the next several months will be crucial in determining the direction of North Korean denuclearization and the peace process and that they should continue to consult on diverse ways forward.Assessing that Seoul and Washington have coordinated efforts in various areas in their COVID-19 response, the two officials decided to continue consultations and meet face-to-face in the near future.