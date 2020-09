Photo : YONHAP News

The government will announce this week comprehensive emergency relief measures, including plans on another extra budget, to cope with the COVID-19 fallout.Chairing a macroeconomic meeting on Wednesday, Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom said the measures, which include customized disaster relief, are aimed at minimizing losses from the resurgence in the outbreak. He added that the government is also exerting all-out efforts regarding quarantine standards.Kim said the measures will focus on assisting small business owners and the self-employed first and foremost in order to maximize the effects of finite resources.He also stressed that the ministry would accelerate drawing up a fourth supplementary budget so the relief measures can be rolled out as soon as possible before the Chuseok holiday, which starts at the end of this month.