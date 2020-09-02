KMA Head Calls for Internal Unity

Photo : YONHAP News

The chief of the Korean Medical Association(KMA) has urged group members to accept an agreement reached with the government and ruling party to end a strike that protested against health care reform plans.KMA president Choi Dae-zip urged internal unity among physicians as controversy continues to linger over the agreed deal.He sent out a letter on Wednesday saying he is aware of concerns voiced by many members about the agreement and extended a sincere apology to trainee doctors, full-time doctors and medical students.His remarks come as some trainees and students refuse to end the walkout, arguing the deal struck with the government is only half complete.Choi said the decision reached was solely from the perspective of protecting KMA members and the interest and future of the medical community.He acknowledged some ambiguity in the agreement, but hailed it as an unprecedented achievement.As for the issue of redeeming medical students who did not apply for this year's state licensing exam, Choi said it's a matter to be resolved politically and not something the government or the ruling party could promise on paper.