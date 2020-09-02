Gov't, DP Pushing to Dole out 20,000 Won per Person in Telecommunication Subsidies

Photo : YONHAP News

Every South Korean aged 13 or older is likely to receive a one-time financial assistance in telecommunication fees as part of the government’s efforts to relieve public suffering from a resurgence in COVID-19 infections.Ruling Democratic Party(DP) Spokesperson Choi In-ho said on Wednesday that the ruling bloc leadership, including President Moon Jae-in and DP Chair Lee Nak-yon, reached a tentative agreement earlier in the day to provide 20-thousand won worth of additional relief payouts per person in the aforementioned age bracket to help cover their communication expenses.According to the spokesman, Lee proposed spending some of the prospective fourth extra budget of the year in the form of telecommunication fee subsidies, to which Moon positively responded, saying the pandemic-triggered travel restrictions must have raised telecommunication costs for many.A final decision as well as how such funds will be doled out and financed will be announced by the Finance Ministry via the eighth emergency economic meeting to be held on Thursday.During the ruling bloc meeting, Moon also instructed officials to actively review extending tax benefits for leasers who rent out properties to small business owners at cheap prices to help lessen the economic burden felt by small businesses due to the protracted outbreak.