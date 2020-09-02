S. Korean Students to Be Allowed to Pursue Dual Degrees Online

Photo : YONHAP News

From as early as the first half of next year, South Korean college students will be able to get a dual degree from colleges overseas via online education.Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae and heads of other related ministries held a joint meeting on Wednesday to discuss measures to reform the advanced education system in the digital and post-COVID-19 era.Under the plan, the government will permit local colleges to operate online-only dual degree programs with colleges at home and abroad as long as they meet certain requirements for providing such collaborative systems.Dual master's degrees will be allowed only between domestic colleges, while bachelor's and master's degree linkage programs will be created between local and foreign colleges.An official at the ministry said further details will be finalized later this year to introduce those programs possibly early next year.