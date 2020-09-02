S. Korea's Top Diplomat Calls for Multilateral Cooperation in Fighting COVID-19

Photo : KBS News

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has stressed the need to strengthen multilateral cooperation among countries in South and Northeast Asia in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.Kang made the call on Wednesday during an annual Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) Plus Three meeting that brought together the ten ASEAN member nations and three dialogue partners - South Korea, China and Japan.According to the Foreign Ministry, Kang noted that ASEAN Plus Three has effectively operated multilateral cooperation at times of crisis like the Asian financial crisis and SARS, and stressed the need for cooperation based on such past experiences when dealing with COVID-19.In the videoconference, Kang introduced Seoul's push to create a new health dialogue channel with ASEAN partners.As for a swift economic recovery, the minister called for measures to allow essential trips by businesspeople, ease trade barriers and maintain the food supply network.Regarding the Korean Peninsula situation, Kang called for a swift resumption of dialogue between the two Koreas and the United States to make substantial progress in efforts to realize complete denuclearization of the peninsula and to establish lasting peace in the region.She also asked for continued support for Seoul's unwavering commitment to the peace process on the Korean Peninsula.