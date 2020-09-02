Japan's Defense Chief Urges Regional Cooperation against N. Korea, China Threats

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono has called for increased cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region to counter threats from China and North Korea.Kono made the call on Wednesday at a webinar hosted by the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies.Kono reportedly stressed the need to strengthen regional cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, shortlisting North Korea and China as threats to Japan.The defense minister said North Korea is developing its missile capability quite drastically, calling more attention to the North's intentions.He noted that Japan had sought to deploy the Aegis Ashore ballistic missile defense system in the midst of North Korean missile launches prior to the first U.S.-North Korea summit in June 2018, but it recently withdrew that plan for safety reasons.Kono also mentioned growing security threats from China, saying that China's defense spending jumped 44 times in the last 30 years.He continued that in order to keep Chinese expansion in check, there is a need to force China to pay some cost when it is violating international rules, calling for a larger regional or global mechanism beyond the U.S. and Japan to do so.