Vice Foreign Minister: S. Korea-US Alliance is Basis of Korean Security

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun said on Wednesday that the country's alliance with the United States is the basis for its diplomacy and security while it has very close economic ties with China.The vice minister made the remarks to reporters as he arrived at Dulles International Airport in Washington for a trip to meet with his U.S. counterpart Stephen Biegun.When asked about the U.S.' efforts to launch a NATO-like collective structure in the Indo-Pacific to counter China, Choi said that South Korea and the U.S. are allies and an alliance is the basis of its diplomacy and security.However, he added that while Seoul is a U.S. ally, it is very closely located to China and has very close relations economically at the same time.The vice minister said that Seoul will first listen to what kind of vision and roadmap Washington has, and will offer its views if possible, adding that's how allies communicate.Choi is set to meet U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun in Washington on Thursday for their first face-to-face meeting since Choi took office last month.