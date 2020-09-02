S. Korea Trade Minister Heads to France to Win Support

Photo : KBS News

South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee departed from Switzerland for France on Wednesday as she works to drum up support for her bid to become the leader of the World Trade Organization(WTO).Yoo will reportedly stay in Paris until Friday to meet with French government officials and key figures to secure their support in the selection process.The trade minister is scheduled to meet with a senior official from the French Foreign Ministry and hold a virtual meeting with former WTO Director-General Pascal Lamy and other officials.Yoo traveled to Geneva, Switzerland, late last month and has been engaged in talks with envoys and trade ministers from various countries to win their support.The WTO will eliminate three out of eight candidates in the first round of the selection process and another three in the second round.The WTO member nations will pick the winner between the last two candidates through discussions in the final round. The new leader is expected to be named in November at the latest.