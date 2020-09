Photo : KBS News

South Korea has sold one-point-45 billion dollars worth of foreign exchange stabilization bonds in a dual-currency offering at the lowest yield ever.The Finance Ministry said on Thursday that it sold dollar-denominated bonds worth 625 million dollars and euro-denominated bonds worth 700 million euros in New York.The ten-year dollar-denominated securities carry a yield of one-point-198 percent, or 50 basis points more than U.S. Treasuries.The five-year euro-denominated bonds carry a yield of minus point-059 percent.The ministry said it was the first time that a non-European nation sold euro-denominated bonds with a negative yield.It added that the bond sale drew several times more orders than the proposed amount.