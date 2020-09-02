Activity in N. Korea’s Sinpo Shipyard Suggests SLBM Launch Preparations

Photo : YONHAP News

A North Korea expert said the North's Sinpo shipyard shows activity hinting at preparations for a test of a submarine launched ballistic missile(SLBM).Joseph Bermudez, an expert with the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies(CSIS), presented the assessment in a report citing satellite imagery.In the report released on Wednesday through the CSIS' website Beyond Parallel, Bermudez said the satellite image of the Sinpo South Shipyard acquired that day continues to show activity within, and adjacent to, the secure boat basin.He said this activity remains suggestive, but not conclusive, of preparations for an upcoming test of a Pukguksong-3 submarine launched ballistic missile from a submersible test stand barge based there.Bermudez said that as noted in his last report on September 4, a vessel similar in size and layout to ones previously observed prior to earlier tests remains within the secure boat basin.