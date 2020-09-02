S. Korea's Top Diplomat Calls for Global Support for Seoul's Peace Efforts

Photo : KBS News

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has called for international support for Seoul's peace efforts on the Korean Peninsula at a regional forum.According to Seoul's Foreign Ministry on Thursday, Minister Kang made the call the previous day during a foreign ministerial session of the East Asia Summit(EAS) that involves 18 countries including the ten-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN).During the videoconference, Kang stressed the need to continue efforts to achieve complete denuclearization and establish lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula despite difficulties seen in the past year.She then called for support from the international community including the EAS for the faithful implementation of the agreements reached among the leaders of the two Koreas and the U.S. and the early resumption of dialogue.Kang also reaffirmed the Seoul government's strong commitment to making progress in inter-Korean relations through cross-border cooperation in the quarantine, medical and humanitarian sectors amid the COVID-19 pandemic.