Daily COVID-19 Increase Remains Below 200 for 8th Straight Day

The daily COVID-19 increase in South Korea remained in triple digits, albeit under 200 for the eighth consecutive day, amid continued reports of sporadic group infections around the country.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said in the 24 hours to 12:00 a.m. Thursday, 155 additional people tested positive for the virus, raising the country's accumulated total to 21-thousand-743.Out of 141 community infections, 98 were from the Seoul metropolitan area.While there were no new cases linked to COVID-19 hotbeds Sarang Jeil Church or the Gwanghwamun Square anti-government rally on August 15, sporadic clusters continued to be reported.As of noon Wednesday, 12 people in connection to a logistics center in Seoul's Songpa district tested positive as well as 15 linked to a mountain-climbing club in the capital region. Another 14 cases have been linked to a Buddhist missionary center in Yeongdeungpo.