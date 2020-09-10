PPP Floor Leader Urges Moon to Dismiss Justice Minister amid Graft Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

The floor leader of the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) urged President Moon Jae-in to decide the fate of Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae, who is currently embroiled in controversy surrounding her children.Appearing on a local radio program on Thursday, PPP Floor Leader Joo Ho-young confirmed that he has obtained additional decisive information regarding Choo's son receiving favors during his mandatory military service.Speculating that Choo will not likely offer to step down, the floor leader said the president should make the final decision.Joo referred to the corruption scandal surrounding former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, criticizing the Moon administration for defending ruling camp figures involved in such controversy outright, despite public backlash.Regarding Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Yoon Young-chan allegedly pouncing on a local internet portal for placing news of Joo's parliamentary speech on its main page, the floor leader said the Moon administration's censorship of the press has come to light.