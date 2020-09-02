DP Floor Leader Urges Prosecution to Conduct Fair Investigation into Graft Allegations

Photo : KBS News

The floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) said the graft allegations surrounding Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae have yet to be verified and that it's inappropriate that unproven allegations are fueling public controversy.At a party meeting on Thursday, DP floor leader Kim Tae-nyeon referred to the suspicions for the first time, stressing that the prosecution can reveal the truth through its on-going probe.Choo’s son, known by his surname Seo, is suspected of failing to return to his base before receiving approval for an extra four vacation days after receiving knee surgery during his mandatory military service in 2017.It is also suspected that the alleged breach was covered up thanks to the influence of his mother, who was the then-chair of the ruling party.Other allegations regarding Seo include using his mother’s influence in an attempt to be selected as an interpreter at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics and be reassigned to the USFK military garrison in Seoul's Yongsan district from Uijeongbu.