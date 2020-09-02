Ministry Unveils Measures to Prevent Recidivism by Convicted Rapist

Photo : KBS News

South Korea unveiled a set of measures to prevent Cho Doo-soon from reoffending when he is released in December after completing a 12-year prison sentence for rape and assault.The Justice Ministry said on Wednesday that a probation officer will be assigned to meet with Cho at least four times a week to check on his daily activities and living environment.His personal information will be made public online for five years on top of a seven-year order for Cho to wear an electronic anklet to track his movement.Since July, the 67-year-old has been meeting with a clinical psychologist and the ministry plans to intensify the program after his release.Considering Cho's history of committing crimes while intoxicated, the ministry plans to seek a court order barring Cho from drinking over a certain amount, banning him from child protection facilities and restricting his outdoor activities.Cho received the 12-year prison term after he kidnapped, then brutally assaulted and raped an eight-year-old girl in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province in December 2008.Hundreds of thousands of people have signed a number of petitions on the presidential office website, calling for Cho not to be released to society on December 13, 2020.